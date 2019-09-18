Small Craft AdvisorySeptember 18, 2019, 10:43 PM HST (Updated September 18, 2019, 10:43 PM)
9:39 PM HST, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR HAWAI‘I ISLAND UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY
Winds: East 15 to 25 knots.
Affected Areas: Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.