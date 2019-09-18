September 18, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

SPONSORED VIDEO

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 15 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. North northwest wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 10 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 8 to 13 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North wind around 11 mph becoming south southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South southeast wind 10 to 13 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. North northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north in the morning.