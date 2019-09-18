September 18, 2019 Weather Forecast

September 18, 2019 Weather ForecastSeptember 18, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated September 18, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 15 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. North northwest wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 10 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 8 to 13 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North wind around 11 mph becoming south southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South southeast wind 10 to 13 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. North northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north in the morning.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov