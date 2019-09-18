HPD Seeks Help Identifying Theft Suspect

The Hawai‘i Police Department is asking for help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a theft case from August 2019.

A residence on Kino‘ole Street was entered and property removed by the suspect. An image of the suspect was captured on the home video surveillance system installed by the property owner.

The images are being posted in the hopes of identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Joseph Picadura of the South Hilo Patrol Division at (808)-935-3311, or anonymous tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at (808)-961-8300.