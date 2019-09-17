TS Kiko May Soon Restrengthen to Hurricane

11 AM HST, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019: NWS National Hurricane Center Miami

SATELLITE WINDS REVEAL A WEAKER KIKO

At 11 a.m. HST, the center of Tropical Storm Kiko was located near latitude 16.8°N, longitude 125.1°W, roughly 1,070 miles WSW of Baja, California. Kiko is moving toward the west-southwest near 5 mph. This general motion is expected to continue today, followed by a turn to the west on Wednesday, and a west-northwestward motion Thursday into Friday.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 60 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is anticipated for the next day or so, but after that time Kiko could gradually restrengthen into a hurricane by Friday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 29.39 inches.