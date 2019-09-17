AD
ADVERTISEMENT

September 17, 2019 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
September 17, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated September 17, 2019, 4:00 AM)
×

no slideshow

Photo: James Grenz

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am        pm  

Surf: Chest to shoulder high NE medium period swell.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.

North West

am        pm  

ADVERTISEMENT

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW long period swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Knee high SW long period swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW less than 5mph.

South East

am        pm  

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE medium period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Semi choppy with ENE winds 5-10mph.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments