Jackie Rey’s Burgled, Safe Stolen

An unknown suspect, or suspects, broke into Jackie Rey’s Ohana Grill early Monday morning, relieving the business of a safe filled with several thousand dollars.

According to Paul Streiter, owner of the restaurant in Pottery Terrace off Kuakini Highway in Kailua-Kona, the suspect(s) used a tool of some sort to cut through a section of wall in the side of the building. The thief, or thieves, then entered the restaurant’s office removing a large safe in its entirety.

Jackie Rey’s is protected by an alarm system and surveillance cameras. Unfortunately for Streiter, the criminals cut the power lines when they cut through the wall, disabling the security cameras and leaving police with little evidence to go on.

The safe was all that was removed from the restaurant.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to contact the Hawai‘i Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808)-935-3311 or the islandwide Crime Stoppers at (808)-961-8300.