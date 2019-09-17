HPD Charges Man Kidnapping, Assault, More

The Hawaiʻi Police Department has arrested and charged a 33-year-old Mountain View man with an array of offenses stemming from an incident that occurred in June.

On the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, after conferring with the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section charged Robert K. Pahio with two counts of first-degree assault, kidnapping, first-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree criminal property damage, accidents involving death or serious bodily injury, two counts of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, resisting an order to stop motor vehicle and driving without a valid driver’s license. He is being held in lieu of $71,000 bail pending his initial court appearance on Wednesday, Sept. 18 in Hilo District Court

On June 24, 2019, South Hilo Patrol officers responded to a possible traffic accident on Ohai Street in Hilo. It was later determined that Pahio, who had fled the scene before police arrived, had assaulted an acquaintance with a pipe at a residence in the Hawaiian Acres subdivision in Puna. Pahio then took the male, against his will, in a vehicle that did not belong to him and drove to Hilo. The male victim was able to exit the vehicle. However, Pahio then drove the vehicle toward him and another male. Both victims were transported to the Hilo Medical Center for treatment.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.