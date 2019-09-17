ASB Names Nakahara VP, Chief Credit Officer

American Savings Bank (ASB) has hired Steven Nakahara as Executive Vice President, Chief Credit Officer. Nakahara brings 25 years of credit experience to the bank’s Management Committee.

“We are excited to bring Steven Nakahara on as our new Chief Credit Officer,” said Rich Wacker, President and CEO. “Steven’s deep banking knowledge and experience, combined with his ability to connect with and lead people, make him a great addition to our team.”

Over his career, Nakahara has served in senior management roles at several of Hawai‘i’s financial institutions. Nakahara’s credit experience includes managing commercial underwriting and loan approval functions, improving processes and technology and building high-value business-client relationships, an ASB release said.

Nakahara holds a Bachelor of Business Administration-Finance from the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa and graduated with honors from the Pacific Coast Banking School. He also serves as an ex-officio director at O‘ahu Country Club.