The Beat Cash Call Offers $5,000 in Prizes

By Big Island Now
September 16, 2019, 10:27 AM HST (Updated September 16, 2019, 10:27 AM)
The Beat is giving away $5,000 in cash with its Beat Cash Call.

Listen weekday mornings to the Morning Mix with Bruddah Gabe & Kyle at 7:50 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. for your Cash Call Keyword of the day. Then listen to Maelan during the 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. hours, as well as Patricio during the 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. hours. When they announce the start of the contest for that day, you’ll have 10 minutes to text in that day’s Cash Call Keyword. Send texts to (808)-969-6888.

The next weekday morning at 7:30 a.m., the Morning Mix will randomly call a number from the entries the day before. If you answer, you’ll win that day’s cash call starting at $100. One lucky winner will get $1,000. If you don’t answer, the money will roll over to the next day.

The contest runs from Sept. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019. Visit thebeathawaii.com for more details.

