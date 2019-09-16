State Hospital Names New Administrator

The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) has selected Run Heidelberg DNP, APRNRX, PMHCNS-BC as the new administrator of the Hawai‘i State Hospital.

Heidelberg began his appointment on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, and will lead operations for the existing hospital, as well as the new facility under construction, according to a DOH press release. Heidelberg served as the interim hospital administrator since May 2019 and has been associated with Hawai‘i State Hospital for nearly 25 years.

“Dr. Heidelberg has extensive professional experience in Hawai‘i and many years of employment at the Hawai‘i State Hospital,” said Eddie Mersereau, DOH deputy director for Behavioral Health. “I am confident that his familiarity with our state’s mental health system, as well as his past work in the private sector, make Dr. Heidelberg an excellent selection as the new administrator for the Hawai‘i State Hospital. We all look forward to working with him in his new role at the hospital.”

Heidelberg served in a number of leadership roles at Hawai‘i State Hospital from 2014 to March 2019, making him suited to oversee the clinical and administrative aspects of the hospital. He served as acting associate administrator of clinical services, providing support to the chiefs of psychiatry, psychology, social work, psychosocial rehabilitation, forensics, mental illness and substance abuse and clinical safety. He also served as the acting director of nursing, overseeing nurse managers and department nursing leaders, and the acting chief of nursing services.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Heidelberg earned a master’s degree in psychiatric mental health nursing from the University of Hawai‘i at Manoa and a doctorate degree of nursing practice from Brandman University in California.

He will continue to oversee the full operations of the hospital and its 600-plus team of employees in collaboration with a team of four associate administrators responsible for administrative and support services, clinical services, nursing services and quality management.