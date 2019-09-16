Special Olympics Goes ‘Over the Edge’

Roughly 100 individuals will be able to participate in the 11th Annual Over the Edge fundraiser benefiting Special Olympics Hawai‘i.

This year’s event will take place Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa, where participants have the unique opportunity to rappel more than 400 feet down the side of the hotel and experience spectacular views of Waikiki and Diamond Head. Interested participants are strongly encouraged to sign up today at www.sohawaii.org.

“Over the Edge is such a creative way to show support for an organization that encourages and empowers athletes with intellectual disabilities,” said Irby Morvant, Jr., general manager of Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa. “We are thrilled to welcome back this annual fundraiser to the Hyatt Regency Waikiki, as it not only showcases the beauty of Waikiki, but also benefits such a deserving organization.”

The registration fee is $100 per participant. All participants are asked to raise a minimum of $1,000 in donations, must be 18 years of age by the day of the event and weigh less than 300 pounds.

All participants will receive a special 2019 Over the Edge t-shirt. Additional prizes will be available to those who raise more than the $1,000 minimum. Monies raised through Over the Edge remain in Hawai‘i and support local athletes across the state. Since 2009, Over the Edge has raised more than $1,306,950 for Special Olympics Hawai‘i athletes and programs.

“Over the Edge is a one-of-a-kind event and one that our team and supporters look forward to each year,” said Tracey Bender, Special Olympics Hawai‘i director of development. “We are excited to bring our supporters another exceptional experience, unlike anything they’ve done before, all while supporting our amazing athletes.”

Those who wish to support Special Olympics Hawai‘i but are unable to go Over the Edge can make a donation online. This year’s Over the Edge event hopes to raise $140,000 for Special Olympics Hawai‘i.

For more information on Special Olympics Hawaii, contact 808-943-8808 or www.sohawaii.org. You can also follow Special Olympics Hawai‘i on Twitter, www.twitter.com/sohawaii, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SpecialOlympicsHawaii and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/SOHawaii.