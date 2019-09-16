KBIG-FM Phrase that Pays Offers $100K Prize

A $100,000 prize could be just a phrase away.

The KBIG-FM Phrase that Pays is giving someone the chance to win $100,000, simply by tuning in. Listen weekdays to Keith Vachon from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Maelan from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the KBIG-FM Phrase that Pays.

Each will announce it once per hour during their shows. Then, listen the next weekday morning during the 8 a.m. hour to the Morning Drive with Jill and Simon. When they ask for the Phrase that Pays, be caller number 25. If you can correctly repeat the Phrase that Pays, you will win $100 in cash and get your shot to play for the $100,000 grand prize. Just pick four numbers. If your four selections match the last four numbers of the KBIG-FM credit card, the $100,000 is yours.

The contest will run weekdays from Sept. 16 to Oct. 25, 2019. Visit www.kbigfm.com for all the details.