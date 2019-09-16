HPD Seeks to Identify Four in Theft Case

The Hawaiʻi Police Department (HPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying parties involved in a theft case that occurred between late August and early September 2019 in the Fern Acres subdivision in Mountain View.

Surveillance footage revealed two unknown males and two unknown females in a black vehicle enter the property and remove items.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Police ask anyone with any information about this case call the department’s non-emergency line at (808)-935-3311 or contact Officer Robert Keffer at (808)-965-2715.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808)-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any caller ID service. All information is kept confidential.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.