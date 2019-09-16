AD
HPD Arrests 28 Motorists for DUI Violations

By Big Island Now
September 16, 2019, 4:25 PM HST (Updated September 16, 2019, 4:28 PM)
The Hawai`i Police Department (HPD) has arrested 28 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of Sept. 9 through Sept. 15, 2019. Five of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 797 DUI arrests compared with 805 during the same period last year, a decrease of 1%.

DUI Arrests by District
DistrictWeekly Total Year to Date
Hāmākua19
North Hilo03
South Hilo6218
Puna5133
Ka’u2153
Kona12343
South Kohala272
North Kohala04
Island Total28797
There have been 674 major accidents so far this year compared with 882 during the same period last year, a decrease of 23.6%.

To date, there have been 14 fatal crashes resulting in 14 fatalities compared with 19 fatal crashes resulting in 21 fatalities—two of which had multiple fatalities—for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 26.3% for fatal crashes and 33.3% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

