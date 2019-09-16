HPD Arrests 28 Motorists for DUI Violations

The Hawai`i Police Department (HPD) has arrested 28 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of Sept. 9 through Sept. 15, 2019. Five of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 797 DUI arrests compared with 805 during the same period last year, a decrease of 1%.

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 1 9 North Hilo 0 3 South Hilo 6 218 Puna 5 133 Ka’u 2 153 Kona 12 343 South Kohala 2 72 North Kohala 0 4 Island Total 28 797

There have been 674 major accidents so far this year compared with 882 during the same period last year, a decrease of 23.6%.

To date, there have been 14 fatal crashes resulting in 14 fatalities compared with 19 fatal crashes resulting in 21 fatalities—two of which had multiple fatalities—for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 26.3% for fatal crashes and 33.3% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.