STUDY: Hawai‘i is Happiest State to Live in 2019

Happiness is based on a range of factors, including where you live. And if you happen to live in Hawai‘i, you’re probably happier than most people in the country, according to the results of a new study.

Hawai‘i ranks No. 1 for the happiest U.S. states to live during 2019, according to the personal finance website WalletHub.

WalletHub based its finding on environmental factors linked to a person’s overall well-being and satisfaction with life, including economic and social considerations, and physical health. The saying “money can’t buy happiness” appears to be true—to a point. WalletHub says studies show well-being only increases with wealth up to an annual income of $75,000 to $95,000.

Among the findings, the study showed that people in Hawai‘i have the lowest rates of adult depression and earn the fifth highest income in the country. They also divorce less. Hawai‘i ranks fifth in the nation for the lowest divorce rate in the study. Interestingly, people in Hawai‘i also get the least amount of adequate sleep. Hawai‘i ranked dead last in that category compared with the rest of the U.S.