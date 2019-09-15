AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Small Craft Advisory in Effect for Near-Shore Big Island Waters

By Big Island Now
September 15, 2019, 6:54 AM HST (Updated September 15, 2019, 6:54 AM)
×

3:25 AM, Sunday. Sept. 15, 2019: SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY

A Small Craft Advisory in effect for some of the near-shore waters until late Monday afternoon at 6 p.m.

A boost in the trades has resulted in the issuance of a Small Craft Advisory for some of the near-shore waters of the Big Island, including Alenuihaha Channel, windward, leeward and SE waters.

Winds and Seas: East winds 10 to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.

SPONSORED VIDEO

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments