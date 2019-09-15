Small Craft Advisory in Effect for Near-Shore Big Island Waters

3:25 AM, Sunday. Sept. 15, 2019: SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY

A Small Craft Advisory in effect for some of the near-shore waters until late Monday afternoon at 6 p.m.

A boost in the trades has resulted in the issuance of a Small Craft Advisory for some of the near-shore waters of the Big Island, including Alenuihaha Channel, windward, leeward and SE waters.

Winds and Seas: East winds 10 to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.