Sen. Hirono Calls for Kavanaugh Impeachment

Two reporters from the New York Times published a piece late Saturday, Sept. 15, 2019, that’s brought Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh back into the spotlight.

In their article that ran in the paper’s opinion section, Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly stated they’d uncovered new corroboration to support claims that Justice Kavanaugh exposed himself to Deborah Ramirez when the two attended Yale together in the 1980s.

The claims surfaced during the process of Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court by President Donald Trump, which resulted in public outcry and divisiveness on the issue along partisan lines.

The authors also noted a new allegation against Justice Kavanaugh, made by Max Stier, another former classmate at Yale. Pogrebin and Kelly, citing official sources, wrote that Stier told both members of the U.S. Senate and the FBI of a separate incident in which Kavanaugh initiated unwanted contact between his genitals and a female’s hand.

Pogrebin and Kelly are set to release a book on the Kavanaugh nomination and surrounding allegations next week.

Prominent Democrats in Washington have called for impeachment proceedings on the heels of the report. President Trump, meanwhile, jumped to the defense of Justice Kavanaugh after the piece was published.

“Now the Radical Left Democrats and their Partner, the LameStream Media, are after Brett Kavanaugh again, talking loudly of their favorite word, impeachment,” he wrote on Twitter at 2:45 a.m. Sunday. “He is an innocent man who has been treated HORRIBLY. Such lies about him. They want to scare him into turning Liberal!”

Senator Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawai‘i) issued a statement on Sunday morning.

“Brett Kavanaugh should never have been confirmed to the Supreme Court,” she said. “It was plain to me and many others at the time that the FBI ‘investigation’ into the serious, corroborated allegations of sexual assault by Justice Kavanaugh was a sham. New reporting from the New York Times further proves it.

“In normal times, I would call on the Department of Justice’s Inspector General to fully investigate the FBI’s failures in this matter,” Sen. Hirono continued. “But these are not normal times. The House Judiciary Committee should immediately begin an impeachment inquiry to determine whether Justice Kavanaugh lied to Congress and why the FBI wasn’t permitted to investigate all credible allegations against him.”