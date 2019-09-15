Kiko Matures Into Category 4 Hurricane

5 AM HST Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019: NWS National Hurricane Center

KIKO BECOMES A CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE WHILE IT MOVES WESTWARD

At 5 a.m. HST, the center of Hurricane Kiko was located near latitude 17°North, longitude 121.1°W, roughly 835 miles WSE of Baja California. Kiko is moving toward the west near 7 mph, and a slow westward track is forecast during the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 130 mph with higher gusts. Kiko is now a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some slow weakening is forecast during the next three days.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Kiko is a small tropical cyclone. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 28.06 inches.