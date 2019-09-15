‘Imiloa Astronomy Center Fall Day Camp

‘Imiloa Astronomy Center is offering a day camp next month to keep kids engaged during fall break.

Parents may sign up children between the ages of 5-10 for Camp ‘Imi-Possible: Where The Sky Meets The Sea. The week-long daytime camp is described as an oceanic navigation adventure filled with educational and thematic hands-on activities, games and STEM-based art projects. It runs from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Campers will learn how to build their own wa’a, make traditional cordage from the ground up (using indigenous fibers) and prepare and pack for the voyage.

Students will also learn about the night time skies above Hawai‘i and how to navigate using the stars and the horizon—all within the educational settings of ‘Imiloa’s planetarium. Additionally, students will learn how to use the interactive star compass and the various tools used in oceanic navigation, including the stars, the moon, ocean currents, wind patterns, weather, flotsams and animal life.

Registration packets are available online or at ‘Imiloa Tuesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For ‘Imiloa members, the camp cost is $225 per child. For non-members, the camp cost is $250 per child. Space is limited. First come, first serve. Tuition is non-refundable.