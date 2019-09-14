Temporary Closure & Relocation of Na‘alehu Library

The Na‘alehu Public Library will be closed from Sept. 16 to Oct. 2, 2019, and reopen at 10 a.m. on Oct. 3, 2019. in a new temporary location in the Na‘alehu State Office Building. The temporary closure and relocation are necessary to kick off the long-awaited Na‘alehu Public Library expansion project.

The Na‘alehu Public Library expansion project is a partnership between the Hawai‘i State Public Library System, the Friends of the Library of Hawai‘i, and the United States Department of Agriculture which provided grant funding to expand the building. Expected to take a year to complete, the new library will be triple the size of the current library.

“We’re so grateful to finally get this expansion project back on track for the Na‘alehu community,” stated State Librarian Stacey Aldrich. “We’re especially thankful for everyone who helped us set up a temporary library site, particularly the Department of Accounting & General Services staff, for our South Hawai‘i library patrons.”

During the temporary closure of the library, book drops will be open. All previously scheduled programs for the closure period are cancelled. Na‘alehu Public Library staff will work on rescheduling new programs once the temporary site is opened. Fines for books and materials due during the closure period will be waived. We apologize for any inconvenience the closure and program cancellations may cause our patrons.

Upon reopening on Oct. 3, the Na‘alehu Public Library will continue the same public service schedule, except on Hawai‘i County Council Committee and Hawai‘i County Council meeting days. Except for these meeting dates, the Na‘alehu Public Library’s hours will be Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from noon to 5 p.m. The library will be closed on Saturday and Sunday.

For more details about the dates and times of the Hawaii County Council meetings, visit hawaiicounty.gov.

For updates about the Na‘alehu Public Library, go online.