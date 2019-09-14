AD
ADVERTISEMENT

September 14, 2019 Weather Forecast

By Big Island Now
September 14, 2019, 8:17 AM HST (Updated September 14, 2019, 8:17 AM)
×

no slideshow

Photo: James Grenz

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

SPONSORED VIDEO

Hilo

:

Kona

ADVERTISEMENT

:

Waimea

:

Kohala

:

South Point

:

Puna

:

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. West northwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday: Scattered showers between 9am and noon, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov
ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments