September 14, 2019 Weather Forecast

September 14, 2019 Weather ForecastSeptember 14, 2019, 8:17 AM HST (Updated September 14, 2019, 8:17 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Looking Ahead
Hilo
:
Kona
:
Waimea
:
Kohala
:
South Point
:
Puna
:
Waikoloa
Today: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. West northwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday: Scattered showers between 9am and noon, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.