OHA Still Seeking Apps From Nonprofits to Provide Financial Assistance to Native Hawaiians

OHA announced on Sept. 13, 2019, that it is re-soliciting applications from nonprofit organizations for a $1.66-million grant to provide emergency financial assistance to low-income Native Hawaiians.

The purpose of the Emergency Financial Assistance grant is to support OHA’s Strategic Priority of Economic Self-Sufficiency. The grant is intended to assist Native Hawaiians statewide, whose incomes are at or below 300% of Hawaiʻi Federal Poverty Guidelines, to address unexpected crises, such as loss of income, loss of employment by layoff, debilitating illness or injury or other unanticipated circumstances. The grant will provide qualified individuals and families with emergency funding to stabilize their situation. The grant will also provide financial literacy counseling, case management services and referrals to other service providers to help Native Hawaiians get on a path to long-term economic stability.

The solicitation seeks applications for funding for a two-year grant period, from Jan. 1, 2020, to December 31, 2021. Funding is subject to approval by OHA’s Board of Trustees and to the availability of funding.

Applicants are urged to attend one of three orientation sessions that will be held in early July. Applications are only available online and are due by 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.

For more information about the grant, including the solicitation, online application and orientation schedule, visit www.oha.org/grants.

About the Office of Hawaiian Affairs

Established by the state Constitutional Convention in 1978, OHA is a semi-autonomous state agency mandated to better the conditions of Native Hawaiians. Guided by a board of nine publicly elected trustees, OHA fulfills its mandate through advocacy, research, community engagement, land management and the funding of community programs. Learn more at www.oha.org.