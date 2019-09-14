Hurricane Kiko Expected to Weaken by Tuesday

11 AM, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019: KIKO QUICKLY STRENGTHENS INTO A HURRICANE

The center of Hurricane Kiko is located near latitude 17.1°N, longitude 119.3°W, about 730 miles WSW of the southern tip of Baja, Calif.

Kiko is moving toward the west near 12 mph. A westward or WNW course at a slower forward speed is expected during the next several days.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 85 mph, with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is forecast during the day or so, followed by little change in strength Sunday night and Monday. Weakening is expected to begin by Tuesday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 29.09 inches.