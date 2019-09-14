Hawaiian Homes Commission Chair Issues Statement on Seeking Act 14 Private Counsel

Hawaiian Homes Commission Chair Willian J. Aila Jr. issued a statement on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, regarding the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) request to hire private counsel to advise the commission on the valuation of compensation through funds and land owed to DHHL, pursuant to Act 14.

“I have submitted a letter to Hawai‘i State Attorney General Clare E. Connors requesting that DHHL hire private counsel to advise the Hawaiian Homes Commission [HHC] on the valuation of compensation through funds and land owed to DHHL, pursuant to Act 14. The private counsel will assist the HHC in carrying out the purpose of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act solely in the interests of Hawaiian home lands trust beneficiaries.

“The HCC was briefed by DHHL staff in January 2019 on the background of Act 14 (1995) and the status of outstanding issues, which include the transfer of over 1,328 acres into DHHL’s inventory. Resolving these issues is in the best interest of beneficiaries and the trust

“In furtherance of Gov. David Ige’s commitment to finalizing the resolution of this matter, DHHL, the Department of Land and Natural Resources and the Attorney General continue to work towards this goal.”

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands carries out Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole’s vision of rehabilitating native Hawaiians by returning them to the land. Established by US Congress in 1921, with the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, the Hawaiian homesteading program run by DHHL includes management of over 200,000 acres of land statewide with the specific purpose of developing and delivering homesteading.