Flood Advisory in Effect for Parts of Big Island

3:22 PM, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for Hawai‘i County until 6:15 p.m.

At 3:20 p.m., radar indicated slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms over the Kona slopes, affecting areas from just south of Kamuela to Pōhakuloa Training Area to areas upslope from Kealakekua. Rain was falling at a rate of 2 inches per hour.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Waikoloa Road, portions of Māmalahoa Highway north of Kona, Pōhakuloa Camp and Pu‘uanahulu.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 6:15 p.m. if heavy rain persists.