September 13, 2019 Weather Forecast

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Showers likely, mainly after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers. Low around 70. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers, mainly before 10am. High near 87. East southeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers before 9am, then scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northeast wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Showers likely, mainly before 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Showers likely, mainly after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers. Low around 69. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers. High near 85. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then clearing, with a low around 71. West northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after 9am. Sunny through mid morning, then becoming mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.