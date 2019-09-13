AD
TS Kiko to Reach Hurricane Status Over Weekend

By Big Island Now
September 13, 2019, 6:59 AM HST (Updated September 13, 2019, 6:59 AM)
5 AM, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019: KIKO FORECAST TO STRENGTHEN THIS WEEKEND

5 AM, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019: TS KIKO. PC: NOAA

At 5 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Kiko is located near latitude 16.9°N, longitude 114.4°W, about 505 miles SW of the Southern tip of Baja.

Kiko is moving toward the WNW near 10 mph  and this motion is expected to continue through Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Kiko is expected to approach hurricane strength later this weekend.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 29.65 inches.

