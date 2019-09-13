TS Kiko to Reach Hurricane Status Over Weekend

5 AM, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019: KIKO FORECAST TO STRENGTHEN THIS WEEKEND

At 5 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Kiko is located near latitude 16.9°N, longitude 114.4°W, about 505 miles SW of the Southern tip of Baja.

Kiko is moving toward the WNW near 10 mph and this motion is expected to continue through Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Kiko is expected to approach hurricane strength later this weekend.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 29.65 inches.

Click an image to expand