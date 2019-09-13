September 13, 2019 Weather Forecast

September 13, 2019 Weather ForecastSeptember 13, 2019, 4:10 PM HST (Updated September 13, 2019, 4:10 PM)
Hilo
This Afternoon: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 87. North northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers. Low around 70. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers, mainly before 10am. High near 87. East southeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Waimea
This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 81. North northwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northeast wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Kohala
This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
South Point
This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
This Afternoon: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 85. North northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers. Low around 69. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers. High near 85. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. West northwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then clearing, with a low around 71. West northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday: Isolated showers between 9am and noon, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Increasing clouds, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.