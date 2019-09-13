September 13, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

This Afternoon: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 87. North northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers. Low around 70. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers, mainly before 10am. High near 87. East southeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Waimea

This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 81. North northwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northeast wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Kohala

This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

South Point

This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

This Afternoon: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 85. North northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers. Low around 69. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers. High near 85. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. West northwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then clearing, with a low around 71. West northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday: Isolated showers between 9am and noon, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Increasing clouds, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Looking Ahead