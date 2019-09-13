Flood Advisory in Effect for Big Island

Flood Advisory in Effect for Big IslandSeptember 13, 2019, 5:42 PM HST (Updated September 13, 2019, 5:42 PM)
5:34 PM, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for the Island of Hawai‘i until 8:30 p.m.
At 5:33 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain near Hilo. Rain was falling at a rate of 2 inches per hour.
Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Hilo, Hawaiian Acres, Orchidlands Estates, Glenwood, Pepe‘ekeo, Kea‘au, Laupahoehoe, O‘okala, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Pāhoa, Honomu and Mountain View.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.
Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.
Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 8:30 p.m. if heavy rain persists.