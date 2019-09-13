Climate Strike Hawaii Events to Raise Awareness

Climate Strike Hawaii is inviting the public to join them and 118 countries in a global movement to raise awareness about climate change.

Sept. 20, 2019, will kick off a week of actions around the island supporting efforts of youth, environmental, and social justice groups worldwide demanding climate change action.

“In Hawai‘i, thousands of people live along our coastlines and are impacted by climate change,” said Kaikea Blakemore, one of the event’s organizers. “We are also struggling with a homeless crisis. We want to unite our communities to build homes, support food and energy independence and mitigate the effects of climate change on our public while advocating for political change.”

The week will kick off with a sign waving Friday, Sept. 20, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Kamehameha Statue in Hilo followed by daily activities for the rest of week, including a parade, tree planting, a live stream of the famous Greta Thunberg’s climate speech on the 23rd, free films and discussion at the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo.

SPONSORED VIDEO

All the events are listed online.

Climate Strike Hawaii also encourages everyone “to strike or show our strikers your solidarity this week on social media! Climate change is inevitable but adaptation is optional, but if you love your children…” said Kalani Souza, the National Center for Atmospheric Research, The National Adaptation Steering Committee and The Rising Voices of Indeginous Science and Modern Science for Climate Adaptation.

“Don’t miss this heartfelt week of solidarity for our people, our earth and our future,” said Phaeton Taon of Honoka‘a. “Let’s create tomorrow’s climate justice today, for peace, people and planet. It’s worth it for so many reasons.”