Sen. Kai Kahele to Meet with Voters in Kona

By Big Island Now
September 12, 2019, 4:04 PM HST (Updated September 12, 2019, 4:04 PM)
Hawai‘i State Senator and congressional candidate Kai Kahele (D-Hilo) has scheduled several meetings across Kailua-Kona this weekend.

Sen. Kahele will attend events at Kona Pride and with the Hawai‘i Island Young Democrats. He will also be hosting a free Pau Hana at Umekes to share his bold vision for representing Hawai’i in the United States Congress in 2020.

Schedule:

  • Kona Pride Festival, Sept. 14, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. King Kamehameha Beach Hotel, 75-5660 Palani Road, Kailua Kona.
  • Kona Pau Hana Meet and Greet, Sept. 14, 2019, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Umekes Fish Market Bar and Grill, 74-5563 Kaiwi Street, Kailua Kona.
  • Hawai`i Island Young Democrats Coffee with a Candidate, Sept. 15, 2019, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Daylight Mind Coffee Company, 75-5770 Ali‘i Drive, Kailua Kona.
