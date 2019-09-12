Sen. Kai Kahele to Meet with Voters in Kona

Hawai‘i State Senator and congressional candidate Kai Kahele (D-Hilo) has scheduled several meetings across Kailua-Kona this weekend.

Sen. Kahele will attend events at Kona Pride and with the Hawai‘i Island Young Democrats. He will also be hosting a free Pau Hana at Umekes to share his bold vision for representing Hawai’i in the United States Congress in 2020.

Schedule: