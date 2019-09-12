Maunakea Observatories Vehicles Vandalized

Unknown parties vandalized two Maunakea Observatories Support Services vehicles in front of the Maunakea Observatories Support Services building on Makaala Street in Hilo last weekend, according to a report from the Hawai‘i Tribune Herald.

The gas tanks of a white 2017 Toyota Sienna and a gray 2018 Nissan Frontier were punctured over the weekend, according to an incident report. The damage was found on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, after the vehicles had been confirmed in good shape the day before.

SPONSORED VIDEO

It is estimated the incident will result in more than $3,000 of damage.

Hilo Patrol Capt. Kenneth Quiocho, in an interview with HTH, said there’s no way to determine motive at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.