HPD Issues 431 Traffic Citations on Maunakea

It’s been a month since the Hawai‘i Police Department upped its traffic enforcement near the TMT protestor blockade and encampment at the intersection of Mauna Kea Access Road and Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200).

Ramped up enforcement began on Aug. 15, 2019, to ensure the safety of motorists and protestors alike, police said. Continuing efforts of police during the new weeklong period covering Thursday, Sept. 5 until Thursday, Sept. 12 has resulted in the issuance of an additional 431 traffic citations and five suspects arrested for five offenses.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The 431 citations were categorized as follows:

Speeding (207)

Excessive Speeding (7)

Seatbelt (18)

Child Restraint (4)

Cellular Phone/Electronic device (3)

Tint (10)

No Driver’s License (14)

No Insurance (18)

Unsafe vehicle (20)

Other moving violation (9)

No License plate (16)

Regulatory (103)

Parking (2)

The five arrested offenses were categorized as follows:

Driving under the Influence of Intoxicants (1)

Contempt/Failure to appear warrants (3)

Revocation of Release warrant (1)

The combined total of the four-week-long Daniel K. Inouye Highway enhanced traffic enforcement efforts by HPD stands at 2,237 citations issued and 24 persons arrested for 39 offenses. The effort will continue for the duration of the ongoing protest situation to promote the safety of motorists and pedestrians alike, police said.