HPD Hunts for Identity of Theft Suspect

On Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, an unknown suspect stole a woman’s purse while she used the bathroom at a business located within the 1000 block of Kīlauea Avenue, according to a report from the Hawai‘i Police Department. When she came out of the bathroom the purse was missing.

Police investigating the matter located some video that captured a man within the area when the incident occurred.

HPD is asking for assistance in locating the man, or information leading to the identity of the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Levi Comilla of the South Hilo Patrol Division at (808)-961-2213, the police non-emergency number at (808)-935-3311 or Crime Stoppers at (808)- 961-8300.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.