HPD Asks for Help in Hit and Run Case

The Hawai’i Police Department is asking the public to help with details of a hit and run vehicle crash that occurred during the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 3, 2019, on Highway 11, north of Makalika Street.

The incident resulted in the death of 35-year-old Anthony Harper of Pāhoa.

Traffic Enforcement Unit investigators are also seeking information from persons that may have observed a male pedestrian walking Hilo-bound along Highway 11 (Kanoelehua Avenue) between Keaʻau town and Makalika Street on April 3 between 12:30 a.m. to 1:50 a.m.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit is continuing to investigate this incident, which has been classified as a negligent homicide and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Blayne Matsui at (808)-961-2391.