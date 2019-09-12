Hawai‘i CC Alumni and ‘Ohana to Hold Fundraiser on Sept. 28

Hawai‘i Community College Alumni and ‘Ohana will hold its 12th Hawai‘i Community College Breakfast Fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Manono Campus in Hilo.

Enjoy a local-style breakfast of meat, eggs, rice, fruit, miso soup, coffee and juice prepared by the Culinary Arts program.

The event celebrates the Hawai‘i Community College ‘ohana of students, alumni, faculty, staff, retirees and community supporters and while raising funds for the Alumni and ‘Ohana Endowment, which is primarily used for student scholarships.

The breakfast fundraiser includes an optional drive-through, where you can get your food to go (juice and coffee not available at drive through).

The event also features a Country Store with donated goods available for purchase, as well as blood pressure testing by Hawai‘i CC nursing students.

The cost is $7. Pay at the door or get your tickets in advance from Hawai‘i CC faculty and staff. Contact Callie Villanueva at (808) 934-2523 or [email protected] for more information.

If you wish to donate items to the Country Store, contact Mari Giel at [email protected] or Kate De Soto at [email protected].

In the past, donations have included crafts, plants and baked goods.