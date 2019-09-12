DEM to Conduct Smoke Tests in Mill Camp Area

The Hawai‘i County Department of Environmental Management (DEM) will be conducting smoke tests in the Mill Camp area in Pāpaʽikou Sept. 23 to Sept. 27, 2019, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Work crews will do smoke test surveys to assist inspectors in identifying connections where rainwater (inflow) and groundwater (infiltration) may enter the sanitary sewer system.

Note that the smoke used in testing may be seen coming from vent stacks on houses, sewer manholes or holes in the ground. This smoke is non-toxic, non-staining, has no odor, is white to gray in color and poses no fire hazard, DEM press release stated.

The smoke should not enter homes or businesses unless there are connections to the old sewer pipe in the area. Homeowners are advised to pour a gallon of water into each floor drain prior to testing.

Traffic delays within the area may occur.