State Meets on Resilience in Face of Disaster

Lieutenant Governor Josh Green hosted the inaugural meeting of the 2019 Hawai‘i Maritime Regional Resiliency Assessment Program (RRAP) at the Hawai‘i State Capital on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.

The focus of RRAP is to determine how Hawai‘i can better prepare for, respond to and quickly recover from a catastrophic incident that impacts the state’s ability to bring in goods and services.

The central focus was on the Port of Honolulu. Representatives from the Department of Homeland Security briefed the local group in attendance on the efficacy of alternate port concepts, identifying Barbers Point and Pearl Harbor as the two most viable options for O‘ahu.

They also identified lessons learned from past disruptions to major ports, with an extensive briefing on the restoration of Port Au Prince in Haiti following the 2010 earthquake.

Included in the meeting were representatives from the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency, the Office of Hawai‘i Homeland Security, the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation—Harbors Division, the United States’ Coast Guard, the Army Corp and FEMA.

Also present were several members of Hawai‘i’s maritime private sector who play critical roles in providing supplies and services to the islands.

The lieutenant governor will continue to facilitate these informational briefings and planning sessions with the goal of implantation activates beginning in 18 months.