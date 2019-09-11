Route 19 Lane Closures Through December

The Māmalahoa Highway (Route 19) Widening Project in Waimea is ongoing. As such, the County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works Engineering Division announced that lane closures are scheduled for Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, through Friday, December 13, 2019, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

All motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians using Māmalahoa Highway from the intersections of Mana Road to White Road should expect delays during stated working hours and plan commutes accordingly, a DPW release said.

Contract provisions do not permit night work during the stated period due to fledgling season of Hawaiian Petrels and Newell’s Shearwaters.

While roadwork is conducted, traffic will be contra-flowed through the work area and personnel will be on scene for traffic control. Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the work zone.

The Māmalahoa Highway Widening Project, which began in May 2018, includes road widening and roadway reconstruction between Mud Lane and Mana Road. Widening will allow turning lanes to be installed. Goodfellow Bros. Inc. is the contractor conducting the work. The project is estimated to be completed in April 2020.