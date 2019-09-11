Police Charge Hilo Man With Drug Offenses

A 43-year-old Hilo man was charged for various drug offenses following the execution of a narcotics search warrant on a residence in Hilo.

On Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at approximately 6:07 a.m., officers of the department’s Area I Vice Section, assisted by officers of the South Hilo District Special Enforcement Unit (SEU), executed a narcotics search warrant on a residence located off of the 2600 block of Waianuhea Place in Hilo.

After execution, 9.6 grams of methamphetamine (broken down into street-level distribution size quantities), drug paraphernalia to include a digital scale and small zip-type packets associated with the sale and distribution of narcotics were found.

Freddie D. Bacdad was arrested at the residence for various drug offenses and was transported to the police cellblock while officers continued the investigation.

At 11:30 a.m., after conferring with prosecutors, Bacdad was charged with one count of second-degree promoting a dangerous drug and one count of drug paraphernalia, with bail being set at $25,000.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.