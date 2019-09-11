HFD Holds Run in Honor of 9-11

The County of Hawai’i Fire Department held a run in downtown Hilo beginning at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, to honor the fallen heroes of the 9-11 attacks in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania 18 years ago.

Fire Department personnel ran from the commuter parking lot next to the Mo’oheau Bandstand, up Pauahi Street, across town on Kīlauea Avenue to Waiānuenue Avenue, then to Kamehameha Avenue, returning to the commuter parking lot starting point.