Free AVP Volleyball Clinics Coming to Hilo

The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority (HTA), Association of Volleyball Professionals (AVP) and AVPFirst, the nonprofit youth programming arm of the Pro Tour, have teamed up on a statewide initiative to provide 17 beach volleyball clinics across six Hawaiian islands.

Two free AVPFirst youth volleyball clinics will be in Hilo this weekend. The first will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, from 10 a.m. to noon at Kawananakoa Gym/Hualani Park. The second is Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon at Waiakea Uka Park.

Both HTA and AVPFirst will work with the Boys and Girls Club of Hawai‘i, Hawai‘i State Department of Education and local parks to provide coaches, equipment and skills clinics. These will be led by current AVP Pros, along with Kevin Wong who is an Olympian, six-time AVP champion, NBC analyst and the founder of Hawaii’s Spike & Serve Club. Underserved communities from all over the Hawaiian islands will be able to form their passion for beach volleyball while working on team building and individual skills with top coaches in AVPFirst’s Community Corner Clinics.

“The AVP Pro Tour and AVPFirst are honored to join forces with exceptional organizations in Hawai‘i to provide boys and girls on the Hawaiian islands a unique opportunity to discover and develop beach volleyball skills in the coming month,” said Donald Sun, chief executive officer with the AVP. “We at the AVP believe in planting roots that leave a lasting mark in all we do and are proud to provide equipment to the Boys and Girls Clubs to help contribute to their success for years to come and hope that this will become a lasting tradition in Hawai‘i.”