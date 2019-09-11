Chamber Invites Public to After Hours Event

The Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to AfterHours, its monthly networking event.

In September, AfterHours will feature the inaugural Health & Wellness Expo. The event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, and will be hosted by Hospice of Kona at its main office, located at 75-5925 Walua Rd. #101 in Kailua-Kona.

Talk story with chamber member businesses from all across West Hawai‘i and learn from knowledgeable exhibitors from the health industry. Enjoy liquid aloha donated by Kona Brewing Company and pupus provided by Hospice of Kona using cutlery and dishware donated by Sustainable Island Products.

General admission is $30, and $15 for Chamber members and first-time non-members. Registration and prepayment are required. Register at www.kona-kohala.com. For info, contact the chamber at (808)-329-1758 or email [email protected].

Host Hos­pice of Kona provides a fam­i­ly-cen­tered approach to end-of-life care with warmth, com­pas­sion and a per­son­al touch, according to a chamber press release. Based in Kailua-Kona on the Big Island, Hos­pice of Kona focus­es on the whole per­son and believes life should be cel­e­brat­ed with the high­est qual­i­ty of com­pas­sion­ate care.

The Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit membership organization with nearly 500 business members located on the West Side of the island of Hawaiʻi. The organization exists to provide leadership and advocacy for a successful business environment in West Hawaiʻi and works to strengthen the local economy and promote the community.