Brother Noland to Play at Benefit Concert

Keauhou Shopping Center has announced the Hui Kako’o Benefit Concert on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Hui Kakoʻo concert is a family-friendly event that supports the Hawaiʻi Island Food Basket. The event will feature award-winning singer and songwriter Brother Noland. Noland is most famous for his song Coconut Girl, which birthed the Jawaiian contemporary style music. He has won several Hoku Awards, including Best Reggae Album, and his music is featured in numerous movies including Snakes on a Plane and Pineapple Express.

Admission is two cans of food per person, to be donated to the Food Basket. Bring more than two cans of food for a chance to win a prize from one of the concert sponsors. Event sponsors include Blue Sea Artisans Gallery, Kona Stories, Los Habaneros, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, Ocean Paws Pet Grooming, Paradise Found Boutique, Sam Choy’s Kai Lanai and Tropics Tap House.

The concert will be held at the Kai Malo‘o Reef Stage area in front of Longs. In addition to the benefit concert series, Keauhou Shopping Center also hosts regular community events, which include a free hula show every Friday, a farmer’s market every Saturday and a Kupuna craft event on the first Thursday of every month.

The shopping center is located at 78-6831 Ali`i Drive in Kailua-Kona.