STARS Annual Remembrance Luncheon Set for Sept. 21

Surviving to Thriving: Advocacy, Resources and Support will host its STARS Annual Remembrance Luncheon to honor families who have lost their loved ones to homicide.

STARS is a group of concerned people who have experienced the loss of loved ones to homicide.

The luncheon will be held on Sept. 21, 2019, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Aupuni Center Conference Room in Hilo.

The groups mission is to help make the grieving and healing process more manageable.

“It is our mission to help guide others through the process of not only surviving in the wake of homicide but to once again be thriving, productive community members,” said a STARS press release. “We know it’s possible, because we have been through the same journey.”

STARS is accepting in-kind and financial donations to support this event.

Tax deductible checks can be made payable to YWCA noting “STARS” in memo space.

All supporters will be listed in the remembrance luncheon event program.

Email [email protected] for more information.