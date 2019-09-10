RLW Support Group Meeting Announced

The next Hawai‘i Island Rat Lungworm Support Group meeting is set for Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m.

See the agenda below for what’s in store for this meeting. Those who wish to participate using Zoom, see login information below.

Meeting agenda

4 p.m. Welcome and Ground Rules

4:05 p.m. Agenda and Introductions

4:10 pm Guest Speaker: Benefits of Advance Health Care Directives Sally Mermel

4:25 p.m. Guest Speaker: Bruce Anderson from Department of Health

4:55 p.m. Sub-groups—15 Minute Updates Legislative Update

4:55 p.m. My RLW Health Story Update—(Still looking for a volunteer)

5:10 p.m. Outreach to statewide businesses on RLW education – Dr. Jon Martel

5:25 p.m. RLW Conference Update—Dr. Sue Jarvi

5:40 p.m. Next meeting topics—What kind of support do you need?

6 p.m. Aloha and thanks for attending

ZOOM INFO

For survivors and their caregivers, researchers, government officials and proponents of preventing RLW who are unable to join the group in-person, you may log in via Zoom starting at 3:30 p.m. After you click on the new Zoom link, identify yourself by your name when you sign-in.