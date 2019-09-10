AD
RLW Support Group Meeting Announced

By Big Island Now
September 10, 2019, 2:15 PM HST (Updated September 10, 2019, 1:48 PM)
The next Hawai‘i Island Rat Lungworm Support Group meeting is set for Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m.

See the agenda below for what’s in store for this meeting. Those who wish to participate using Zoom, see login information below.

Meeting agenda

  • 4 p.m. Welcome and Ground Rules
  • 4:05 p.m. Agenda and Introductions
  • 4:10 pm Guest Speaker: Benefits of Advance Health Care Directives Sally Mermel
  • 4:25 p.m. Guest Speaker: Bruce Anderson from Department of Health
  • 4:55 p.m. Sub-groups—15 Minute Updates Legislative Update
  • 4:55 p.m. My RLW Health Story Update—(Still looking for a volunteer)
  • 5:10 p.m. Outreach to statewide businesses on RLW education – Dr. Jon Martel
  • 5:25 p.m. RLW Conference Update—Dr. Sue Jarvi
  • 5:40 p.m. Next meeting topics—What kind of support do you need?
  • 6 p.m. Aloha and thanks for attending

ZOOM INFO

For survivors and their caregivers, researchers, government officials and proponents of preventing RLW who are unable to join the group in-person, you may log in via Zoom starting at 3:30 p.m. After you click on the new Zoom link, identify yourself by your name when you sign-in.

