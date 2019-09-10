PTA Training Schedule Announced

The Pōhakuloa Training Area has released its training schedule for the months of September and October in 2019.

Training will involve O‘ahu-based, US Army logistical and artillery units; US Marines from Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), Kaneohe Bay; and Hawai‘i Island Police Department Special Response Team.

All training will take place on PTA as part of routine, recurring training events.

Training will include the following:

Small and heavy weapon marksmanship qualification (Sept. 10 to Sept. 13, 2019)

Artillery and mortar fire training (Sept, 29 to Oct. 10, 2019), (Oct. 21 to Oct. 31, 2019)

Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) training (Oct. 1 to Oct. 31, 2019)

Helicopter gunnery (Oct. 1 to Oct. 31, 2019)

Military units are scheduled to conduct vehicle convoy movements on the following dates, times, and destinations:

Sept. 17, 2019, between 8 AM and 2 PM from Kawaihae to PTA

Sept. 19, 2019, between 8 AM and 2 PM from Kawaihae to PTA

Sept. 24, 2019, between 8 AM and 2 PM from Kawaihae to PTA

Oct. 1, 2019, between 8 AM to Noon from Kawaihae to PTA

Hawai‘i Island motorists are advised to be aware of the multi-vehicle convoys that are often travelling at much slower than normal speeds and will pull over to allow other motorists to pass safely.

To report concerns related to noise, training or convoy movements contact PTA Public Affairs Officer Mike Donnelly, either by calling (808) 969-2411 or emailing michael.o.donnelly.ci[email protected].