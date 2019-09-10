AD
MISSING: Melelani Leaverton, 15, Mountain View

By Big Island Now
September 10, 2019, 4:04 PM HST (Updated September 10, 2019, 4:04 PM)
Hawaiʻi Island Police are searching for a 15-year-old Mountain View girl who has been reported missing.

Melelani Leaverton was last seen in Mountain View on July 16, 2019.

She is described as 5 feet, 6 inches, 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the department’s non-emergency line at (808)-935-3311.

