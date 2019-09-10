AD
HPD Arrests 15 Motorists for DUI Violations

By Big Island Now
September 10, 2019, 9:56 AM HST (Updated September 10, 2019, 9:56 AM)
During the week of Sept. 2 through 8, 2019, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 15 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

Six of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. None of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 769 DUI arrests compared with 779 during the same period last year, a decrease of 1.3%.

The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District
DistrictWeekly Total Year to Date
Hāmākua08
North Hilo03
South Hilo5212
Puna2128
Ka‘ū013
Kona2331
South Kohala670
North Kohala04
Island Total15769
There have been 658 major accidents so far this year compared with 858 during the same period last year, a decrease of 23.3%.

To date, there were 14 fatal crashes, resulting in 14 fatalities (one fatal crash that occurred on May 5 in the District of Kona which resulted in one fatality was reclassified to a medical condition on July 2, compared with 19 fatal crashes, resulting in 21 fatalities (two of which had multiple deaths) for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 26.3% for fatal crashes, and 33.3% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

